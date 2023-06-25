Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Atlantic
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Concertgoers hurt by ‘golf-ball size’ hail at Red Rocks
Video Icon
Video
Migrant smugglers adjust to extreme heat in rural South Texas, sheriff says
Video Icon
Video
4 dead: search and rescue ongoing in Matador after tornado
Video Icon
Video
Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger as eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Farmer: China ‘is hiding behind’ big US companies
China is bidding on and purchasing American farmland
Farmer John Boyd, Jr: Really big U.S. companies sold out to China
Boyd: "We're handing away our country"
Tom Palmer
Updated:
Jun 25, 2023 / 07:04 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles
Video Icon
Video
Police: Harmony’s body ‘dismembered or grossly distorted’
Video Icon
Video
We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
Video Icon
Video
Las Vegas businessman gave up seats on Titanic submersible
Video Icon
Video
Cannibal crickets swarm Nevada town, go viral online
Stepsister of Portland victim: The city ‘invited’ crime
Video Icon
Video