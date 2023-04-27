FBI director says secret Chinese police stations fit pattern

A six-story glass facade building, second from left, is believed to be the site of a foreign police outpost for China in New York City’s Chinatown on April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

(NewsNation) — FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke about the agency’s response to secret Chinese police stations in the U.S. as he appeared before the House of Representatives.

“It’s frankly outrageous that the Chinese government would think that it could set up shop here on our soil and conduct an uncoordinated, unsanctioned, illegal law enforcement operation,” Wray said.

Wray added that the FBI is working with authorities in other countries where China has also taken actions that show contempt for norms and laws.

“Unfortunately, it fits a pattern of the Chinese government trying to basically run willy-nilly, with disregard for the rule of law, and threaten, harass, stalk or surveil dissidents, in many cases Chinese-Americans here in the United States,” Wray said.

Two men were arrested in New York on April 17 for helping the Chinese government operate an illegal Chinese police station. Human rights activists say China has more than 100 such stations in cities around the world, including additional U.S. cities.

China has denied that the station was for law enforcement and said it was a place where Chinese nationals could complete administrative tasks like renewing driver’s licenses.