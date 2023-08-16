Chinese hackers target American lawmakers

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Hackers from overseas are targeting government officials, aiming to get inside information from emails and potentially sensitive documents.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said Tuesday that he was the victim of a hacking attack by Chinese spies after hackers reportedly also managed to read emails belonging to State Department employees.

“I thank the FBI for notifying me that the CCP hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year,” Bacon wrote Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. He added that the hackers “utilized a vulnerability in the Microsoft software” and that the breach was not caused by “user error.”

Bacon, who has been a member of Congress for the last six years, claims he was targeted by Chinese hackers over his criticisms of CCP President Xi Jinping and China’s foreign policy. He also said the CCP hackers have targeted other victims in their operation as well.

Two top State Department officials, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink, were also hacking victims of Chinese spies last month.

“Thus, there were other victims in this cyber operation,” the congressman added. “The Communist government in China is not our friend and is very active in conducting cyber espionage.”

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the breach of Bacon’s personal email raises heightened concerns for lawmakers with the potential to expose sensitive information on military spending.

“I’ll work overtime to ensure Taiwan gets every dollar of the $19B in weapons backlog they’ve ordered, and more,” Bacon said.

Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee launched an investigation earlier this month into recent data breaches of email systems at federal agencies such as the State Department and the Department of Commerce.

Lawmakers on the committee sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, asking for a briefing on the Chinese Cyber Operation “to understand the extent and ramifications of the breach by Chinese hackers.”

The Chinese Embassy called this revelation a “smear,” part of a “groundless narrative.”

