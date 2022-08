(NewsNation) — China gave a swift condemnation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan on Tuesday, prompting questions of what President Xi Jinping might do next.

So far, China has announced it would conduct military drills in the Strait of Taiwan. The country could also continue “economic coercion.”

“What we’ve seen from (China) is kind of what we expected,” said Matt Turpin, the former director for China on the National Security Council.