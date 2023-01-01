Chinese military aircraft flies within ten feet of US jet

(NewsNation) — A Chinese military aircraft came within ten feet of a U.S. Air Force plane in the South China Sea last week, forcing the latter to take evasive maneuvers. ” We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law,” the U.S. military said in a statement.

“The important thing will be to see whether the U.S. continues these flights at the same pace,” said analyst Gordon Chang in an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime.”

