Circus lion escapes, roams the streets of Rome

(NewsNation) — An escaped lion caused a stir in an Italian seaside town after breaking free from a local circus.

Videos circulated on Italian media showed the lion roaming the deserted streets of Ladispoli, a city located within Rome’s metropolitan area.

Ladispoli’s mayor, Alessandro Grando, urged residents to stay home while authorities worked to capture the lion, eventually sedating and securing it.

Rony Vassallo, in charge of the Rony Roller Circus where the lion, Kimba, resides, downplayed the danger, stating that the lion posed little threat.

Grando, in a later Facebook post, announced the lion’s capture and expressed hope the incident would raise awareness about ending animal exploitation in circuses.

Facing criticism for the circus’ presence, Grando clarified he hadn’t authorized lions in the town but lacked the authority to prevent it.

Vassallo reported that Kimba, lightly sedated, suffered no ill effects and quickly woke up.

Born and raised in captivity, Kimba has been part of a circus drawing criticism from animal rights advocates who argue against keeping wild animals in such conditions.

While over 20 European countries have banned or restricted animals in circuses, Italy has yet to follow suit. A proposed law aiming for such restrictions was postponed until 2024, according to the LAV campaign group. It estimates nearly 2,000 animals are currently held in circuses across Italy.