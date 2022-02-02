Crows trained to clean up cigarette butts in Sweden

(Reuters) — A Swedish enterprise is testing a reward-based system in which wild birds help humans pick up trash.
Video from Corvid Cleaning shows crows picking up training sticks and dropping them into a bin. Peanuts are then dispensed as a reward.
”The bin will tell litter apart from other items such as stones and leaves and only reward litter. The birds take part as much or as little as they wish, and the only human involvement is to empty the bin and refill the food,” the description on their website reads.
According to their website, Corvid Cleaning is preparing a pilot project that would see the birds pick up “real litter” instead of litter set out specifically for them.
