‘I won’t shut up’: Memorable quotes from Desmond Tutu

South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

(Reuters) — South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday aged 90.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was an outspoken campaigner who made people sit up and listen the world over.

Here are some of his memorable quotes:

“Don’t raise your voice. Improve your argument.”

“We need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.”

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.”

“Without forgiveness, there’s no future.”

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

“I wish I could shut up, but I can’t, and I won’t.”