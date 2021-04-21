Disruption in oxygen supply kills 22 in Indian hospital

An oxygen tanker leaks at hospital premises where COVID-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen in Nashik, India April 21, 2021 in this still image taken from video. ANI via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. INDIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDIA. Digital: NO USE INDIA. For Reuters customers only

NEW DELHI (AP) — A local administrator in western India says 22 patients have died in a hospital when their oxygen supply was interrupted by leakage in a supply tank.

Suraj Mandhar, the district collector, said the oxygen supply has since been resumed to other patients.

Fire officer Sanjay Bairagi said the leakage was plugged by the fire service within 15 minutes, but there was supply disruption in the Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, a city in Maharashtra state that is the worst-hit by the latest spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Television images showed white fumes spreading in the hospital area, causing panic.

More than 170 patients were on oxygen in the hospital, according to local media.

