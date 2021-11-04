Diwali — Hindu festival of lights — illuminates the sky

  • People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The celebrations were especially spectacular in Ayodhya city in northern Uttar Pradesh state, where over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit at the banks of the Saryu River as desk fell Wednesday. Hindus believe the city is the birthplace of god Ram. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • People crowd a market area on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • Fireworks light up the sky over lamps lined on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • Lamps light up the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • A man arranges packets of firecrackers for sale on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is marked as Tihar, also known as Deepawali, in neighboring Nepal. There, the five-day celebrations began Tuesday and people thronged markets and shopped for marigold flowers, which hold huge cultural significance during the festival. On Wednesday, devotees celebrated dogs that are regarded as the guardian of the Hindu death god Yama. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Hindu devotees climb the colored stairs to pray at the Batu Caves temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Hindu devotees light clay oil lamps while praying at a temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Hindu devotees ring a bell as they pray at a temple during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Devotees pray during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Sri Mariamman Temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated mainly in India but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
  • An artist applies henna on the hand or a woman during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Children play with firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most important festivals dedicated to the worship of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
  • A Indian man prays with a lit coconut as an offering outside a temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated mainly in India but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • An ethnic Tamil woman prays holding a tray of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Traders perform rituals during Chopada Pujan, or a mass prayer ceremony dedicated to the worship of account books, on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Swaminarayan Gurukul in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. In eastern Ahmedabad city in Gujarat state, devotees worshipped their account books as the festival also marks the start of the new Hindu financial year. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
  • A roadside vendor displays garlands of marigold flowers, popularly used as offering to Hindu deities, during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
  • Pathik Bhalodiya, 4, gets help from his mother Shital, members of an Indian family living in Japan, to hold a piece of firework as they celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a park in Tokyo, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated mainly in India but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A devotee prepares fruits and flower offerings to Hindu Goddess Lakshmi during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali at Vishnu temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
  • Hindu devotees pray at a temple during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(NewsNation Now) — Indians across the globe began celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, Thursday.

Diwali is one of the major festivals observed by more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the United States, India and around the world.

The holiday traditionally lasts for five days and is celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends.

Many people light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.

Even though the government in India has asked people to avoid large gatherings, markets have been buzzing ahead of Diwali, with eager crowds buying flowers, lanterns and candles.

People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration – the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

As dusk fell Wednesday, over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes in the northern city of Ayodhya, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden became the first president and first lady to light a diya, an oil lamp, in the White House to celebrate Diwali.

The White House released a statement saying, in part:

To those who celebrate here in America, we are grateful to you for making the traditions of Diwali part of America’s story. May the spirit of Diwali remind us that out of darkness there is light in knowledge, wisdom, and truth.

