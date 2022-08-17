FILE – Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani, File)

(NewsNation) — Many are feared to be dead or injured after a huge explosion struck a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, during prayers on Wednesday.

Reuters reports there were multiple casualties, but police did not say how many.

On Twitter, Kabul’s Emergency Hospital said it received 27 patients wounded in the blast, including five children.

Witnesses told Reuters the powerful explosion shattered windows in nearby buildings.

A Taliban intelligence official said the explosion happened in a mosque among worshippers in the Khair Khana area of Kabul.

Intelligence teams are at the blast site, and investigations are ongoing.

The BBC wrote this happened a week after a prominent pro-Taliban cleric was killed in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack, BBC said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for update.