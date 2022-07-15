Dramatic elephant manhole rescue caught on video

An elephant calf is seen inside a manhole after a baby and mother elephant fell into a manhole in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Taanruuamchon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) — A dramatic video obtained by Reuters showed a team of veterinarians, national park staff and volunteers successfully rescuing a baby elephant that fell into a manhole and its mother elephant on Wednesday in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand.

According to park officials, a one-year-old calf fell into a drain hole while the mother was guarding it without leaving its side. The rescue team used anesthetic shots to subdue the frantic mother elephant, resulting in one half of her falling into the hole. However, it allowed the baby elephant to suckle from its mother.

Rescuers then used a crane to lift the mother up, but she fainted due to stress. The video showed staff members performing CPR to save the elephant.

The calf later climbed out of the hole and suckled on the mother until she regained consciousness, and both were able to return to the wild.