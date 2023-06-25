Duchess of York recovering after surgery for breast cancer

FILE – Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film ‘Marlowe’ in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to a spokesperson. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful […]

(Reuters) – Britain’s Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a successful operation, British media reported Sunday.

She was given the diagnosis at a routine mammogram screening and underwent successful surgery, her spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” the spokesman said.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good.”

Ferguson, 63, was married to Prince Andrew.

