Earthquake rattles Turkey’s Mediterranean coast

ANKARA, Turkey (NewsNation Now) — A preliminary 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck off of Turkey’s Mediterranean coast Saturday according to initial reports by the United States Geological Survey.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt in Antalya and neighboring provinces. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

The USGS reported the quake was 30 miles away from Gazipaşa, Turkey and struck at a depth of 82.1 kilometers.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing more than 115 people in late October.

