Decade-long war slowing earthquake relief in Syria

(NewsNation) — Almost one week after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the United Nations has acknowledged an international failure to help victims in Syria.

Craig Redmond, CEO of Relief International, told NewsNation that the ongoing civil war in Syria is making it almost impossible to help victims. According to Remond, the only entry into the country for relief workers is the Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing.

“That complicates things terribly,” said Redmond. “I’ll tell you right now, what that means is that there’s been one convoy that went through a couple of days ago. And since that time, large numbers of convoys have not gone through. So that’s creating a serious problem in terms in terms of getting food and non-food items and medical equipment and gear in there.”

Watch the full interview with Craig Redmond in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.