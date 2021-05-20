Fights break out in Times Square between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters hours after peace deal

NEW YORK CITY (NewsNation Now) — Just hours after a cease-fire was announced in the Israel-Hamas conflict, pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters began fighting in Times Square.

The groups were eventually separated by gates, with several protesters being arrested by New York City police.

Some protesters have begun throwing water bottles and other projectiles at each other.

NewsNation correspondent Tom Negovan noted that some sort of device was ignited creating a chemical in the air he said smelled like tear gas.

Protesters began gathering in Times Square shortly after it was announced that President Joe Biden would speak following a ceasefire announcement.

Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire would go into effect at 2 a.m. Friday, ending an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a halt. The fighting killed at least 227 in Gaza and 12 in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel accepted the Egyptian proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal.

NewsNation is live on the scene of this developing story. Check back soon for updates.