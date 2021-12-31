TAIPEI, TAIWAN – January 01: Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — New Year’s Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited jubilance, felt for many like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading omicron variant again filing hospitals.

In the United States, cities took a mixed approach to the year-end revelry: nixing the audience at a countdown concert in Los Angeles, scaling crowds back in New York and yet going full speed ahead in Las Vegas, where 300,000 people were expected for a fireworks show on the strip.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, has urged caution and to avoid large gatherings, many are celebrating optimism for the new year.

Still, several of the world’s biggest cities held dazzling light shows and people found ways to celebrate. Here’s what it looked like in and around the world.

Sydney, Australia

Thousands of fireworks lit up Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2022. However, crowds were smaller than in pre-pandemic years.

The above footage, recorded by Storyful journalist Kate Tan, shows people counting down and cheering in 2022 as the fireworks go off.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai entered 2022 with a fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa and in other central areas.

From Dubai to the World – Happy New Year #MyDubaiNewYear #DubaiDestinations pic.twitter.com/aHiOmGV37L — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2021

London, England

The United Kingdom is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases but still set off a big display.

This video, recorded near the London Stadium, shows fireworks at midnight. A larger celebration with pyrotechnics was organized in the center of the city.

Happy New Year London! 🎇🎉💂‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SoBUuEMvYJ — Joshua Neicho (@JoshNeicho) January 1, 2022

Paris, France

Large crowds showed up near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on New Year’s Eve despite the cancellation of an official fireworks display amid surging COVID-19 cases.

This video, taken across the Seine River, shows the Eiffel Tower sparkling as locals shouted and honked their horns in celebration of the start of 2022.

Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland’s Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and War Memorial Museum were lit up to celebrate the arrival of the new year. The usual fireworks display was canceled due to the pandemic.

This video, posted on Twitter by Eden Jahnke shortly after midnight, shows colors dancing across the city’s Sky Tower, which usually hosts the fireworks event.

Let me tell you about 2022.



We’re enjoying a light show tonight. Fireworks had to be cancelled. We wouldn’t want people to congregate in the streets — because COVID.



Which of course they are, because HAPPY HAPPY RAINBOW DISCO TOWER-BRIDGE PARTY.



🌈 ✨ 🙈 🥂 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/sA08O2mvU6 — eden (@WORLDL1NG) December 31, 2021

BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 31: Televised-only New Year's Eve celebrations are held near the Brandenburg Gate on December 31, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour as the clock strikes midnight on January 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 01: A laser and fireworks show is seen on the Millennium Bridge as the New Year is seen in, on January 01, 2022 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 01: An office building displays "2022" as the New Year is seen in, on January 01, 2022 in London, England.

Attendees at an event that coincided with the New Year Eve cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

People celebrate during a New Year's Eve concert in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Workers of a political party and others cheer in front of a huge kite to welcome 2022 on New Year's Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

A security guard holds up a sign indicating that there is no countdown event at the famed Shibuya scramble crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Tokyo as people gather to celebrate New Year's eve.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

