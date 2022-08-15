Five Americans shot in Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM (NewsNation) — At least five Americans were among the eight people shot by a Palestinian gunman who opened fire on a bus full of Jewish worshipers near Jerusalem’s Old City.

A Brooklyn family was among those injured in the attack, NewsNation affiliate WPIX reported. Shia Hersh Glick was shot in the neck protecting his wife and his son, said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Glick, a cancer survivor, has undergone multiple surgeries and is fighting to stay alive. According to Schumer, Glick is on a respirator. Glick’s son, who was shot in the arm, is in stable condition, and his wife was injured but is not critical.

“He was very brave. He bent down over his family to protect them,” Schumer said Sunday at an unrelated news conference. “We are all hoping and praying for the families that were shot in Israel. It hits so close to home.”

Rabbi David Niederman, executive director of United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, confirmed to NewsNation that Shia Glick, his wife, son and daughter were shot. He said the family’s community is angered by the attack.

“Thank God that the second surgery was also successful. Now we have to make sure that with help the patient will be successful,” Niederman said.

A 35-year-old pregnant woman, who is also from New York, was shot in the stomach. She underwent an emergency C-section to deliver her baby. Both the mother and her newborn are reportedly in serious condition.

A 22-year-old Crown Heights man was shot in the back but he is awake, alert and talking.

“Is there any words to choose, say, to describe the pain, to describe the anger in the community that innocent people are targets for terrorist attacks,” Neiderman said.

The attack came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza. The shooter later turn himself in to Israeli authorities. The U.S. State Department condemned the attack and responded, sending prayers to all of the victims recovering.

All of the American victims are members of New York’s Hasidic Jewish community. The Glick family was in Israel for their son’s wedding, but he was one of the victims wounded and with his father fighting to live, the wedding has been postponed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.