Former Pope Benedict to have simple funeral after lying in state

World

Posted: | Updated:
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI arrives for the concluding Mass of World Youth Day at the Marienfeld near Cologne, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2005.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during his final general audience in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27, 2013.
  FILE - Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger blesses the coffin containing the body of Pope John Paul II during the funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 8, 2005.
  FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI attends a consistory led by Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Feb. 22, 2014.
  FILE - This mid-1970s file photo shows Joseph Ratzinger, the archbishop of Munich and Freising, who is to be elevated to cardinal by Pope Paul VI. Ratzinger was elected Pope on April 19, 2005, and chose Benedict XVI as his papal name. Pope Benedict XVI announced Monday, Feb. 11, 2013, he would resign on Feb. 28 because he is simply too old to carry on.
  FILE - A helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI flies over St. Peter's Basilica as it leaves the Vatican for Castel Gandolfo on Feb. 28, 2013.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, followed by his personal aide Rev. Georg Gaenswein, has his right wrist in a cast after a late-night fall at a summer vacation home, Les Combes d'Introd, near Aosta, northern Italy, on July 29, 2009.
  FILE - Newly nominated Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Joseph Ratzinger, right, walks with bishop Ernst Tewes in front of the cathedral at Freising, Germany, on March 31, 1977. Tewes consecrated Ratzinger on the Saturday of Pentecost.
  FILE - From left, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, of Munich, Cardinal Giovanni Benelli, and Cardinal Bernardin Gantin from Benin, smile shortly after being installed as new cardinals by Pope Paul VI during a consistory at the Vatican on June 27, 1977.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, center, flanked by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Tarciso Bertone, left, and spokesman father Federico Lombardi, greets the media at the end of a press conference held on the aircraft on his way to Yaounde, Cameroon on March 17, 2009. Benedict told reporters that condoms are not the solution to AIDS and can make problem worse, prompting widespread criticism.
  FILE - Joseph Ratzinger, the new archbishop of Munich and Freising, raises his arms to greet believers at his arrival in the Bavarian capital of Munich, Germany, on May 23, 1977.
  FILE - Priest Joseph Ratzinger prays during an open air Mass in Ruhpolding, southern Germany, in 1952.
  FILE - Pope Paul VI, left, places the Cardinal ring on the finger of Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger of Munich, Germany, whom he elevated to Cardinal, on June 27, 1977.
  FILE - Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger bids farewell to Bavarian believers, with the towers of Munich's cathedral in the background, on Feb. 28, 1982, before leaving to head the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican after being nominated by John Paul II.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI receives the pallium as he celebrates his installment Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 24, 2005.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, center, holds a cross as he celebrates his installment Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 24, 2005.
  FILE - Italian cardinal Renato Martino shows the first encyclical of Pope Benedict XVI, entitled "God is Love," during a press conference at the Vatican's press hall on Jan. 25, 2006.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI reads his message on his first encyclical as he presides at Vesper mass inside St. Paul's Basilica at the Vatican on Jan. 25, 2006.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, center, flanked by Archbishop Piero Marini, master of ceremonies for liturgical celebrations, right, and an unidentified prelate, waves at the end of his 80th birthday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 15, 2007.
  FILE - A nun attends the presentation of the Italian edition of Pope Benedict XVI's first book as pope, entitled "Jesus of Nazareth", at the Vatican on April 13, 2007.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the faithful during an audience at the Vatican on June 30, 2007, as he invited all Roman Catholics in China to unite under his jurisdiction and urged Beijing to restore diplomatic ties and permit religious freedom.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the Corpus Domini Mass outside St. John at The Lateran Basilica to mark the feast of the Body and Blood of Christ, in Rome, on June 7, 2007.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI prays as New York Cardinal Edward Egan, left, looks on during a ceremony for victims' families, survivors, and first responders from the World Trade Center attacks during a visit to ground zero in New York on April 20, 2008.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI acknowledges guests during a ceremony for victims' families, survivors, and first responders from the World Trade Center attacks during a visit to ground zero in New York, on April 20, 2008.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI prays in front of the monument for the victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland, on May 28, 2006.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI puts a candle in front of the death wall at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim near Krakow, Poland, on May 28, 2006.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, left, prays during a Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, Australia, on July 19, 2008. Benedict apologized to victims of child sex abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in Australia, describing their acts as "evil" and a grave betrayal of trust that has brought great shame on the church.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI lays a wreath during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem on May 11, 2009.
  FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Benedict XVI inspect an honor guard of the Royal Company of Archers and the Royal Regiment of Scotland Band as the Pope arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sept. 16, 2010.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, right, meets with Britain's Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, at Lambeth Palace in London on Sept. 17, 2010.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI walks with a cross as he celebrates a beatification mass for Cardinal John Henry Newman, pictured on a giant screen at left, in Birmingham, England, on Sept. 19, 2010.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI delivers his blessing as he is driven past a picture of late John Paul II during his beatification ceremony in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on May 1, 2011.
  FILE - People crowd St. Peter's Square during the beatification ceremony of Pope John Paul II lead by Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on May 1, 2011.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI kneels in prayer in front of the casket of late Pope John Paul II, laid out in state at the Altar of the Confession during the beatification ceremony of John Paul II lead by Benedict XVI, inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on May 1, 2011.
  FILE - This Feb. 11, 2013, file photo shows the Latin text that Pope Benedict XVI read during a meeting with Vatican cardinals where he announced his resignation, shown to journalists at the Vatican press hall during a press conference by Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi.
  FILE - Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi reads from "Code of the Canon Law" during a meeting with journalists at the Vatican on Feb. 11, 2013, after Pope Benedict XVI announced that he would resign.
  FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, center, is assisted by his former personal aide Rev. Georg Gaenswein, right, as he arrives in St. Peter's Square to attend a canonization Mass for two pontiffs, John XXIII and John Paul II, led by Pope Francis, at the Vatican on April 27, 2014.
  FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is pushed on a wheelchair onto a bus, to be with his ailing brother, in Regensburg, Germany, on June 18, 2020.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, flanked by Monsignor Francesco Camaldo, left, and Bishop Piero Marini, greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican soon after his election on April 19, 2005.
  FILE - Pope Benedict XVI rides in the popemobile as he leaves Fatima's Sanctuary in in Fatima, Portugal, on May 12, 2010.

VATICAN CITY, Dec 31 (Reuters) – The body of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday and remain there for three days before his funeral, which is set for Jan. 5.

Here are the initial details of the ceremonies, as outlined in a Vatican statement.

LYING IN STATE

Until early Monday morning, Benedict’s body will remain in the small monastery within the Vatican where he lived. No official visits to see his body, or public prayers, will be held during this time.

On Monday it will be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica, where the public can view the body from 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) to 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Jan. 2, 3 and 4.

FUNERAL

Benedict’s funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in St. Peter’s Square, in front of the basilica. The ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) and will be presided over by Pope Francis.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that following the wishes of Benedict, the funeral would be simple, solemn and sober.

Papal funerals typically draw heads of state from around the world, but the Vatican has said that official delegations will come only from Italy and from Benedict’s native Germany, suggesting the event will be relatively low key.

Representatives from other countries or organizations can attend in a private capacity, diplomats were told.

BURIAL

The Vatican said that after the ceremony, Benedict’s body will be taken back inside St. Peter’s Basilica and buried in the Vatican Grottoes, beneath the church, where more than 90 popes have found their final resting place.

In 2020, Benedict’s authorized biographer, Peter Seewald, was quoted as telling Bavarian newspaper Passauer Neue Presse that the emeritus pope had prepared a spiritual testament stating that he wanted to be buried in the same crypt where John Paul II was originally laid to rest in 2005.

John Paul’s body was later moved following his beatification in 2011 to a chapel on the main level of the basilica next to the one where Michelangelo’s Pieta is displayed.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, Editing by Frances Kerry)

