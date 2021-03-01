France’s former President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption

Paris Saint-Germain’s assistant general manager Jean Claude Blanc (L) and former French president Nicolas Sarkozy attend the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on December 16, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS (NewsNation Now) — A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.

The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

The court said Sarkozy will be entitled to request to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet.

The court said the facts were “particularly serious” given that they were committed by a former president who used his status to help a magistrate who had served his personal interest. In addition, as a former lawyer, he was “perfectly informed” about committing an illegal action, the court said.

Sarkozy has denied any wrongdoing, saying he was the victim of a witch hunt by financial prosecutors who used excessive means to snoop on his affairs.

Sarkozy’s two co-defendants were also found guilty and given the same sentence as Sarkozy.

The country’s former president has 10 days to appeal the ruling.

He’ll also face another trial later this month along with 13 other people on charges of illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy is the second former president in modern France to be convicted of corruption, following the late Jacques Chirac.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by AP’s Sylvie Corbet and Reuters’ Tangi Salaün.