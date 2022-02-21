(NewsNation Now) — The Canadian trucker protest, which was aimed at a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut down key parts of the capital city for weeks. Now, police have taken measures to freeze hundreds of bank accounts and assets from lingering protesters.

“It’s high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police froze 206 bank and corporate accounts; disclosed the information of 56 entities associated with vehicles, individuals and companies; shared 253 bitcoin addresses with virtual currency exchangers and froze a payment processing account valued at $3.8 million.

Police have arrested nearly 200 demonstrators, 100 of them have been charged. More than 400 criminal charges have been issued.

Trudeau enacted an emergencies act early last week to end the illegal occupation of the Freedom Convoy, shutting down streets and blocking major bridges, devastating trade between Canada and the U.S.

Police have also used pepper spray to disperse crowds and towed dozens of vehicles. Checkpoints remain throughout the city of Ottawa and Canadian police say they do expect more charges to be issued against unlawful protesters and truckers in the coming days.

Federal officials say small businesses in the area that have been devastated by the protesters will be able to apply for up to $10,000 in financial aid.