High risk of ‘global catastrophe’ in next decade: Study

(NewsNation) — The World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report for 2024 takes a negative view of the future, warning that things are not looking good for the upcoming years.

The report highlights several areas of risk and forecasts an unsettled and turbulent environment for the next two years, with an increasing risk of global catastrophe over the next 10 years. The report analyzes survey responses from experts in government, academia, business and the international community to identify critical concerns.

Key areas of risk in the report include environmental changes, misinformation and disinformation leading to increased polarization and geopolitical shifts.

Environmental risks rise

Extreme weather was ranked as a top risk along with biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse and critical changes to the Earth’s ecosystem. Younger survey respondents were more likely to worry about the ecosystem, and those in civil society and government saw those worries as more urgent when compared to business leaders.

The report warned that the misalignment in response could make it more difficult for societies to respond to such risks, increasing the chance the world will miss key opportunities to intervene and avert a crisis.

The report also looks at the possibility the world will pass at least one climate tipping point in the coming years, warning that economies are unprepared and societies could be overwhelmed by the impacts of climate change, hindering the ability to adapt.

Misinformation and disinformation

The most severe threat anticipated over the next two years was misinformation and disinformation spread by foreign and domestic actors to widen societal divides.

In addition to the use of misinformation and disinformation to influence elections and undermine the legitimacy of governments, the impact could also include violent protests and hate crimes.

Survey respondents also feared that perceptions of reality would also become more polarized, affecting all areas of society, including public health. Such polarization could also lead to increased censorship or propaganda.

Economic strain

Survey respondents also indicated a belief the cost of living crisis would continue in coming years. They also feared lack of economic opportunity would hinder developmental progress and negatively affect living standards.

Experts warned the impact would be greater on developing countries. Respondents also predicted that the narrowing of pathways to a stable income would reshape societal and political landscapes as intergenerational mobility declined.

Geopolitical shifts

Increased conflict between nations and conflict contagion were fears in the short-term outlook. Respondents also warned that technological advances, including AI, would lead to new methods of disruption and conflict.

There was a concern that the lines between state and non-state actors would blur, leading to increased conflict, corruption and crime.

Survey respondents also saw increased conflict between the Global North and South, with the Global South more impacted by conflict, economic issues and climate change, while great powers would increasingly influence regional norms.

The report noted that action can still be taken to mitigate the risks the world faces in coming years but warned that increasing fragmentation would hamper cooperative efforts to address problems.