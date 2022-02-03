Dutch bridge being altered for superyacht said to be Bezos’

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. The Amazon founder officially stepped down as CEO on Monday, July 5, 2021, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company had announced in February. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) — The city of Rotterdam has agreed to remove a section of historic bridge in the Netherlands to make way for a superyacht, reportedly built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

A spokesperson for the city said the mid-section of the century-old “Koningshavenbrug,” know by locals as “De Hef,” will be removed this summer to make way for a yacht with 131-foot masts, but declined to comment on who owns the ship.

Rotterdam broadcaster Rijnmond reported that the yacht is owned by Jeff Bezos. Officials at yacht builder Oceanco and representatives for Jeff Bezos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The vessel, known as Y721 during construction, will measure 139 yards, making it the largest sailing yacht in the world when it launches in 2022, according to figures published by Boat International.

To get from Oceanco’s inland dock in Alblasserdam to the North Sea, the yacht must pass the old bridge, the first landmark to be restored in post-war Rotterdam.

The city said it carefully considered its duty to care for the bridge and the economic interests created by the project before “ultimately deciding to vote in favor of this request.”