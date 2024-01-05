‘Houthis a real threat in Red Sea’: DOD

(NewsNation) — In the Red Sea, Houthi rebels detonated an explosive vessel Thursday.

While the armed unmanned device did not hit any ships in the area, it did get within a couple of miles of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels. The incident immediately followed a “final warning” by the U.S. and allies to the rebel group, calling on them to end these attacks.

Department of Defense press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said these attacks have become a real threat to international waterways. The Red Sea sees anywhere between 10% to15% of global commerce and trade transit on any given day, he said.

“It’s very important that they stop immediately,” Ryder said.

He explained the U.S. and allies have come together as a defensive coalition to help protect and safeguard international commerce transiting and the lives of international mariners in the Red Sea.

Houthi attacks are a grave threat to all who travel through those international waters.

Ryder said it’s important to understand that the Iranian ship have been in the Red Sea for a while, especially since the country has interest in the region. Iran transits international waterways, just like the U.S. does.

The problem here is an uptick in terrorist attacks that threaten any who pass through the Red Sea.

“You’ve had over 55 nations affected by these Houthi attacks,” Ryder said.

Iran has sponsored Houthi rebels for a long time in terms of training and providing equipment and funding, he said. It supports the fact that Iran and Houthi rebels maintain a strong relationship.

Ryder said because of Iran’s influence on the Houthis, they could stop these attacks. In the meantime, he said the international community is only going to grow closer together.

“The Houthis are not just attacking any one nation, they are attacking the international community,” Ryder said.

Regardless, Ryder confirmed that the U.S. will always put its readiness before other priorities and is ready to conduct operations at any moment.