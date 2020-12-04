How one Canadian province was able to control the spread of coronavirus

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada (NewsNation Now) — Canada has been able to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the province of Nova Scotia.

It’s the most populous out of Canada’s four Atlantic provinces, with nearly 980,000 residents.

For perspective, that’s about the same population as Austin, Texas. Nova Scotia is about 21,000 square miles, just slightly smaller than the city of Newark, New Jersey.

The province has 1,300 confirmed cases, with most of them in Canadians between 20 and 39-years-old. There have been 65 deaths, so far to date.

There are currently no hospitalizations.

NewsNation spoke to Premier Stephen McNeil, who became the leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party in 2007 and was born and raised there.

Watch the full interview in the player above.