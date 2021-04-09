How to send your condolences on the death of Prince Philip to the Royal Family

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 09: Notice of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s death is displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus on April 09, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. HRH passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a key figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died at 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said Friday it is welcoming messages of condolence for the passing of Prince Phillip. A website has been created in his honor and supporters can send their thoughts to the Queen and Royal Family.

According to its website, a selection of messages will be “passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Phillip, “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“We are a kingdom united both in grief and in gratitude,” Johnson said. “Grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country.”

U.S. President Joe Biden also sent his condolences to the Royal family “on behalf of the people of the United States.”

Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family. The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time. President Joe Biden

Philip, who served in the Royal Navy during World War II, married the future queen in 1947 and worked until his retirement in 2017. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year for an undisclosed infection and a heart problem before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

You can send your message of condolences on the passing of Prince Philip, here.

Well-wishers gather outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London on April 9, 2021 after the announcement of the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. – Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history who was a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

