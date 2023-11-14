Iceland volcano risk: Video shows steam rising from cracked roads

(NewsNation) — Iceland has declared a state of emergency over a significant risk of a volcanic eruption from the Fagradalsfjall volcano located on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Video from DV/Kristinn Svanur Jonsson via Storyful shows rising steam coming from cracks that formed in roads.

“Extensive” repairs will be needed after eruptions left some roads “completely impassable,” according to the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration.

Fagradalsfjall last erupted in 2021 after being dormant for more than 6,000 years. That eruption posed no risk to citizens and even attracted tourists, but there’s no way to predict how large a forthcoming eruption might be or what direction magma would flow.

Fagradalsfjall is pronounced fug – ra – dals – fy – utl, and it means “beautiful mountain valley.”

