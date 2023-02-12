Immense airspace makes the US vulnerable: expert

(NewsNation) — As more questions arise about the flying objects shot down by the U.S., retired Marine Intelligence Officer Hal Kempfer joined “NewsNation Prime” to provide insights into what the objects might be, and why they appeared.

Kempfer describes the objects as having “lighter-than-air” characteristics, based on what is currently known about them. The Pentagon has said the three most recent objects were significantly smaller than the first balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast, and has not yet classified them as “balloons.”

