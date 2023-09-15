‘Indiana Jones’ of art world recovers stolen Van Gogh

(NewsNation) — One of late artist Vincent Van Gogh’s early works was recovered by a man called the art world’s “Indiana Jones” more than three years after it was boldly stolen from an art gallery.

On the big screen, Harrison Ford recovers stolen artifacts. In real life, Dutch detective Arthur Brand recovers stolen art. At times, Brand works with former art thieves who’ve reformed and are now on the right side of the law.

He has previously recovered “Hitler’s Horses” bronze statues, a Picasso painting and a ring once belonging to Oscar Wilde.

Vincent Van Gogh’s “Spring Garden,” painted in 1884, was stolen 3.5 years ago on Van Gogh’s birthday.

The painting was stolen in a brazen smash-and-grab from the Singer Laren, a small museum in the Netherlands, where the painting was during the COVID-19 lockdown. It had been a loan from the Groninger Museum.

Brand knew the painting was being passed around the criminal world and tried to negotiate the return of the artwork valued up to $6 million.

Along the way, the Dutch police arrested everyone involved in the heist but never retrieved the “Spring Garden” until now.

“It took 1,300 days, but here it is,” Brand said, adding of the museum director: “I think he will be happy.”

The painting was delivered to the art detective’s home Monday in a battered IKEA bag. It was quickly authenticated by the Groninger Museum, which owns the painting.

“You see it at first glance, it’s the real thing,” Andreas Bluehm, director of the Groninger Museum, said. “There was a first moment of enormous relief that it’s really there. I couldn’t believe it, but it is really happening; it is physically there, and it’s safe. It’s not in perfect condition, but it’s fine.”



The frameless painting has several scratches and is currently undergoing restoration at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

After handing over the painting, Brand planned on celebrating.

“I am going to have a drink with the police officers involved,” he said.





