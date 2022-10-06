(NewsNation) — The vice president of Arlington, Virginia’s NAACP branch was killed while vacationing in Turks and Caicos over the weekend, CBS news reports.

On Wednesday, police identified the man as Kent Carter from northern Virginia, and say he was shot by gang members “who acted without conscience.” Police officials believe it was a random act of violence.

Carter was also an American veteran who protected the Pentagon after September 11 and survived a tour in Afghanistan.

“The violence is linked to drug supply and issued by revenge, turf wars and retribution,” Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said during a news conference Tuesday.

Carter’s death was first among a series of violent gun crime across the Island Sunday, where, in total, three people died, including Carter’s suspected killer. Five others were injured.

In a statement, the NAACP branch in Arlington identified Carter as its first vice president.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family,” the statement said. “May God grant them strength during this time of sorrow.”

The assault left bullets and carnage across four locations in the Providence area of the island chain, in what some locals are now calling “bloody Sunday.”

”His girlfriend said it’s only a five-minute drive to the Ritz Carlton — gunfire and shooting — and they’re, like … don’t know where it’s coming from,” Julius Spain Sr., a close friend of Carter’s, told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Thursday.

“Kent is a hero, you know? He’s a combat veteran, as well. He immediately jumped on his girlfriend (and) covered her,” Spain Sr. said.

The British overseas territory landed itself on a U.S. State Department Advisory list in May, warning Americans to exercise extreme caution due to crime, as local “medical care and criminal investigative capabilities are limited.”

”I think the first priority is getting justice, you know, in finding the people that did this, and in this particular case, making sure that the people in the United States see that process,” Calvin Dark, a global affairs commentator and friend of the victim, told “Rush Hour” on Thursday.

The police commissioner says his team was seriously outgunned as they chased the suspects, who possessed high powered weapons that blasted the patrol car., seriously wounding one of the officers.

The violence is marring the natural beauty that locals and tourists cherish.

”The last message I have from Kent was Sunday morning around eight. Who would have thought this and 12 hours later he would have lost his life?” Dark asked.

NewsNation is told Carter leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter. His girlfriend is back home in the United States.