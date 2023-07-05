Suspect in Ukraine detonates explosives at a courthouse, killing himself and wounding 2 officers

Members of the media gather outside the Shevchenskivskyi court during a news conference by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A man brought to court to stand trial blew himself up in the courthouse. The accused was attempting to escape custody at the time, according to a […]

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal suspect died Tuesday when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital, and two police officers were wounded, officials said.

The suspect, Ihor Humeniuk, detonated an explosive device inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as he made an abortive attempt to escape, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Humeniuk received the explosives and managed to bring them inside the court building. The two wounded officers belong to a special police unit.

Humeniuk has been in custody for eight years on charges of throwing a grenade during a demonstration outside the country’s parliament that killed three members of the National Guard and wounded more than 140 others in 2015.