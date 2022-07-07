How will Johnson’s resignation impact the US?

(NewsNation) — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday, with the ripple effects expected to be felt worldwide.

Niall Stanage joined “Morning in America” to discuss the impact Johnson’s resignation will have on the U.K.’s relationship with the U.S.

“Obviously, a change in prime minister like this introduces instability by its nature, at a time when inflation in the U.K. is in fact worse than it is in the U.S,” Stanage said.

Stanage explains that there is a process in place for circumstances like this, but the process can take at least six weeks. He believes that Britain and its allies will be looking at a period of “instability and uncertainty.”

So, what kind of effect will this decision have on U.S.-U.K. relations and and even the global economy?

In terms of the global economy, Stanage said it’s not good that there is instability in the United Kingdom. Instability could hamper trade relations and cause economic stress on the U.S., possibly increasing inflation in the U.S. if a shortage of British goods occurs.

“As far as relations between the U.S. and the U.K. are concerned, two points worth stressing: There is still a Conservative government in the U.K. — and there will be for some time — and the relationship between Britain and the U.S. is particularly important to London right now,” Stanage said.

Since the decision to remove itself from the European Union, the U.K. is eager to have a trade deal with the U.S. and maintain its special relationship with America.

Stanage thinks that ramifications aren’t going to be as dramatic as the scenes playing out because the Conservative Party is a more pro-U.S. party than the main opposition Labour Party in Britain.