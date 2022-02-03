Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II leaves after the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday Oct. 14, 2021. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Sunday marks a milestone for the British as they celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, or the 70th anniversary of her taking the throne.

Although official celebrations are planned for June, the actual date when the 95-year-old, who remains England’s longest-reigning monarch, was proclaimed queen was Feb. 6, 1952 after the death of her father George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II has seen great public outpourings of support at previous jubilees, which are, according to the Royal Family’s website, an occasion to celebrate the life and reign of a monarch.

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II has overseen the modernization of the monarchy. In 2011, she was the first British monarch to go to Ireland in 100 years. Back in 1970, she carried out the first royal “walkabout,” where members of the royal family greet members of the public at events.

But even as the royal family is still revered by some, it has in recent years come under scrutiny for a series of scandals, including the stripping of Prince Andrew’s military titles amid a lawsuit that accuses the royal of sexual abuse and the departure of Queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to the U.S. when they alleged racism on the part of the royal family toward them.

Still, there is much excitement brewing for this year’s Platinum Jubilee. Events and initiatives will take place throughout the first part of the year, culminating in a four-day bank holiday from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5, filled with public events and community activities, as well as “national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service,” Royal Family’s website said.

“The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone,” according to the website.

A “Platinum Pudding” competition challenges United Kingdom residents 8 years old and up to create a pudding recipe for an expert judging panel. On June 2, more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will honor The Queen’s birthday with a parade, and on June 4, the BBC will stage and broadcast a live concert from Buckingham Palace featuring “some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars,” the Royal Family website said, among other festivities.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden in November said the four days of celebrations would be “a celebration to remember,” Reuters reported.

To mark the occasion, some have started creating and selling merchandise. Some sellers, according to the BBC, ran into issues when thousands of cups and plates that had been produced in China to be sold in the UK called the affair a “Platinum Jubbly.”

Wholesale Clearance, a dealer of bankrupt stock and discontinued lines, decided to sell the items anyway, advertising them as “Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake,” the BBC reported.