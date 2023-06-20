Report: China, Cuba in talks over joint training facility

(NewsNation) — China is planning to build a joint military training facility in Cuba, according to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal.

The news comes after the White House declassified intelligence confirming that Chinese intelligence collection facilities have existed in Cuba since 2019.

Discussions for the facility on Cuba’s northern coast are in advanced stages, rattling officials in Washington who are trying to deter Cuba from moving forward with the deal, the WSJ reported.

Fresh off a high-stakes trip this week to Beijing, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and China agreed to need to stabilize the relationship between the two countries.

He added that there were “Very profound, very significant differences” in opinions from both sides.

Blinken said he specifically addressed the reports of China’s presence in Cuba with officials in Beijing.

NewsNation has not heard from the Pentagon or the White House regarding the WSJ report.

The move would be another step for China toward putting its troops just 100 miles from the coast of Florida as tensions between the U.S. and China increase.