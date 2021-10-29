Saudi Arabia orders Lebanese ambassador to leave kingdom

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Friday ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours and stopped all imports from Lebanon, a response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as a Saudi “aggression.”

Saudi state media added that the kingdom’s ambassador to Beirut was also asked to head back home.

The move came days after a video circulated on social media in which Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Kordahi made the comments on a TV program before he was chosen for the post in September. Kordahi is close to the Christian Marada Movement, a close ally of the militant Hezbollah group.

Saudi Arabia lists the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon have been tense in recent months over what the kingdom says the Hezbollah’s control of the small country.