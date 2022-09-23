Iranian journalist says protests could spark major changes

(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have been killed in Iran this week during anti-government, pro-democracy protests that erupted after a 22-year-old woman was killed in the custody of so-called “morality police” following her arrest for not appropriately wearing a head covering.

Iranian journalist Freeda Saba believes these protests could be the beginning of major changes in Iran.

“For the first time, Iranian women in the world have started a movement that may end in big changes, political changes in Iran,” Saba said. “Their fight, their movement, has been followed by, supported by men and people from different sections of the country. In different cities, you see women burning their hijab, their scarf, people are in the street and it’s just a nationwide kind of movement.”

