Is there new breakthrough in search for Amelia Earhart?

(NewsNation) — Almost 90 years ago, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean as she attempted to circumnavigate the planet. The mystery of her disappearance has vexed the country for decades.

But there may be a new breakthrough in the search for Earhart. A forensic imaging specialist is currently analyzing an underwater photo taken in 2009 near Nikumaroro Island that some believe may contain an engine cover that might have come from Earhart’s plane.

Science journalist Jeff Wise joined “NewsNation Now” to offer his perspective on the find. He urged caution about jumping to conclusions.

“People are just really hungry for any kind of clue; they’re so hungry that maybe they’ll look at random pictures and see a shape that maybe reminds them of some part of an aircraft,” he said.