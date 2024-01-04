Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly bombings in Iran

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a pair of bombings in Iran on Wednesday that killed 84 people, according to a post on the group’s Telegram account.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed the number of deaths and another 284 injured in what was the deadliest attack in the country since its 1979 revolution.

Wednesday’s explosions struck minutes apart in the city of Kerman, about 500 miles from Iran’s capital city, Tehran. It targeted a ceremony commemorating prominent Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in 2020 in a U.S. drone strike ordered by then-President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration has recently extended government-funded protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Brian Hook, an envoy to Iran under former President Trump, due to persistent threats against them from Iran.

In the statement, ISIS described the attack as a “dual martyrdom operation” and identified the bombers as Omar al-Mowahid and Sayefulla al-Mujahid. The group also called the slain leader a “hypocrite” and referred to the victims as “polytheists.” Soleimani was often credited for playing a significant role in the fight against ISIS in Iraq.

The divide between Sunni Muslims — which makes up the Islamic State — and Shia Muslims — who are in the majority in Iran — has roots tracing back to the year 632, soon after the death of the Prophet Muhammad. While members of the two sects have co-existed for centuries and agree on the basic tenets of Islam, there are differences in beliefs and practices. In some cases, Sunnis regard Shias as non-Muslims.

American intelligence widely suspected ISIS could have been behind the attacks.

“We have seen the public credit now that ISIS-K has taken responsibility for the attack in Iran, and we’re certainly in no position to doubt that claim,” NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters Thursday. “We’ve long said and maintained that they remain a viable terrorist threat.”

Iranian leaders did not immediately comment on ISIS’ claim of responsibility.