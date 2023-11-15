Activists stranded heading to DC rally after bus drivers’ ‘malicious’ walkout

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of members of Detroit’s Jewish community who planned to march in a pro-Israel rally in Washington, D.C. were left stranded Tuesday when bus drivers staged a “walk-off,” according to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

David Kurzmann, senior director of community affairs at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, said the organization planned for more than 900 people to be picked up by chartered buses by an unnamed company. However, things changed when they landed at Dulles International Airport.

“We have learned from the bus company that this was caused by a deliberate and malicious walk-off of drivers,” Kurzmann said in a statement to The Detroit News.

About 300 people were left stranded on the airport’s tarmac and airplanes for 11 hours before being sent back to Michigan, causing them to miss the entire March for Israel event.

“We just sat on the tarmac just waiting for the bus drivers to take us until we found out that the bus drivers were in protest of us,” said Ari Salma, a high school student. “Once they found out that they were taking us to the rally, they wouldn’t drive us. There were supposed to be many more buses, and as of now, they made us get off the plane and stand on the tarmac.”

The group was stranded on the planes and the tarmac rather than inside the airport because the chartered flights require passengers to have pre-arranged transportation to leave the airport. Dulles Airport faced a surge in rally attendees, causing delays.

Some passengers were able to attend the rally, so those left on the tarmac had to wait for them to return.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit declined to identify the bus company or companies involved. So far, no company has issued any statement regarding the event.