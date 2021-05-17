Israel-Hamas deadly conflict enters second week of fighting

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas leaders enters its second week, President Joe Biden, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, expressed his support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Palestine.

The Israeli military says it targeted the homes of nine Hamas commanders in response to the latest missiles fired from Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike hit the neighborhood Monday that was the site of a series of raids Sunday which killed 42 Palestinians.

At least 200 Palestinians had been killed in the strikes as of Monday, including 59 children and 35 women, with 1,300 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Eight people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks launched from Gaza, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

The U.S. says it is engaging in “quiet diplomacy” in an effort to end the fighting.

Following reports of a multi-million dollar weapons sale to Israel by the Biden administration, there could be a schism in the Democratic Party over America’s relationship with Israel.

NewsNation correspondent Leland Vittert, who has spent extensive time reporting from the Middle East, says some members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee may move to block that sale — or at least delay it.

“Chuck Schumer is now facing a lot of pressure by the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party who is saying, ‘Wait a second. We don’t really like what is happening in Israel and in Gaza and we don’t like what the Israelis are doing.’ And that is not something that we’ve heard from Democratic politicians in the past,” said Vittert.

