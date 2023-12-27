Pro-Palestine protesters block roads into JFK airport

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(NewsNation) — Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked the road into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Video shows police arresting the protesters and loading them onto an airport bus as they are taken into custody.

At JFK, video of the protest showed demonstrators joining hands to create a line that blocked traffic. Protesters held signs calling for a free Palestine and chanted, “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.”

Police say 26 arrests were made for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic, according to the DailyMail.

“During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travelers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely,” Port Authority media relations said.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are detained by Port Authority police after blocking traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Airport travelers walk past pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocking traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are detained by Port Authority police after blocking traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are detained by Port Authority police after blocking traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protest activity has also caused disruptions at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the LAPD.

“The LAPD is aware of an ongoing protest within the LAX area. Traffic in the area is currently impacted. Please avoid the area and continue to monitor for updates,” the LAPD posted on X.

Video shows protesters gathering near the LAX sign at the airport. It is not confirmed whether the LAX protests are motivated by the Israel-Palestine conflict.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.