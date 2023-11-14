Thousands gather in DC to march for Israel and demand hostage release

(NewsNation) — Tens of thousands of protestors are gathering in Washington, D.C. to show support for Israel and condemn antisemitism across the U.S. following the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

The March for Israel is drawing Jewish Americans and their allies in a massive event “to condemn the rising trend of antisemitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released,” according to the march website.

Coordinated by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the event is expected to see about 60,000 people, the rally’s permit indicated.

Tens of thousands have already congregated on the National Mall with people of all ages raising signs and waving the Israeli flag.

NewsNation’s Evan Lambert spoke to some of the younger protestors at the march, who say they were driven to attend after seeing a rise in negativity, hate and antisemitism on social media since the war broke out on Oct. 7.

The March for Israel comes in response to some of the protests supporting Palestinian people seen across the country and the world.

Reporting from the protest, Lambert says the crowd’s energy is high and people are happy to be there, showing their support for Israel.

Jewish community leaders and celebrities are scheduled to speak at the event, including Jewish President Isaac Herzog, and a host of U.S. lawmakers like Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated the rally a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 status event, NewsNation confirmed, meaning it will require extensive federal interagency security.