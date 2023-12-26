Several arrested during pro-Palestine protest in NYC

(NewsNation) — At least six people were arrested after hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of New York City on Christmas, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD has not confirmed what they will be charged with, local NewsNation affiliate PIX11 reported.

The protesters fanned out in Midtown Manhattan, marching near the Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Station.

Demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza say they were mourning the loss of an estimated 20,000 Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters carried a nativity scene, arguing that since Christmas festivities were canceled in Bethlehem due to the ongoing devastation in Gaza, it should be canceled in the U.S.

Over the holiday weekend, pro-Palestine demonstrators also brought their signs and chants to the homes of White House officials.

The New York-based activist group The People’s Forum marched outside the home of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Later, the same group posted a video of them waving the Palestinian flag outside the home of national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The White House has not responded to requests for comment about the protests outside the homes of administration officials.