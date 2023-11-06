Nathaniel Buzolic: Pro-Palestinian movement driven by hatred toward Jews

(NewsNation) — Pro-Palestine rallies have grown with calls for Israeli cease-fire, but also see hate speech and antisemitism.

Several celebrities, including actor Nathaniel Buzolic, are using their platforms to support Israel in combating misinformation and engaging in discussions with Israeli leaders. Topics of discussion have included cultural echo chambers, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli perspectives and fact-checking history.

Buzolic, a former “The Vampire Diaries” star, told NewsNation that most people are entering conversations about the conflict between Israel and Hamas with “very limited understanding” regarding what has happened over the last 75 years.

“The pro-Palestinian narrative is constantly presented to paint Jews and Israelis as the problem,” he said. “I think what we really need to understand is, most of the people at these rallies that these pro-Palestinian movements refuse to accept the elephant in the room, that Hamas is a terrorist organization with one goal and one goal alone, which is to kill, destroy and harm any Jewish presence in the land.”

Buzolic, who has been committed to supporting the State of Israel, even outside times of conflict, traveled to Israel to share the country’s reality from its borders. The 40-year-old was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, to Croatian immigrant parents, as per The Jerusalem Post.

Buzolic, who identifies as a Christian, said most Americans try to look at politics and culture in the Middle East with a Western lens, which has caused misunderstanding.

“It’s very, very difficult to understand the Islamic and Arab world if you’ve never lived amongst it. I was fortunate enough to grow up in an Islamic community in Australia, where all my friends were from the Middle East. They think different, their culture is different. Their goals are different — Islamic culture is honor and shame.”

Additionally, Buzolic said that if Americans don’t support Israel during its conflict with Hamas, the war will spread and eventually reach U.S. soil.

“I think Americans need to realize this isn’t just a war between Israelis and Palestinians, but this is an ideological war. If we allow evilness and wickedness to be glorified and celebrated, like we saw on the seventh of October, that is going to hit our shores, that is going to enter into our communities and America is going to be the next stop. The fact that people are protesting and celebrating Hamas in America is a shocking day for people all over the world.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged protests in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul and Washington on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and castigate Israel after its military intensified its assault against Hamas.