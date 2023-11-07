Death of pro-Israel protester in California ruled a homicide

(NewsNation) — A Jewish man died after what police call a “physical altercation” during dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protests in California Monday. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Paul Kessler, 69, died of a head injury after witnesses say he fell backward and struck his head on the ground, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

A pro-Israel protester who was in attendance at the Sunday protest exclusively told NewsNation he was standing on the other side of the street when he saw Kessler being hit in the face with a megaphone. The witness said by the time he got over there, Kessler was bleeding from the head and mouth.

He did not discuss whether the attack was provoked or unprovoked, but the incident remains under investigation.

Surveillance video from the corner where the incident took place shows the Israeli flag Kessler was holding and a Palestinian flag next to him. The video captures the exact moment Kessler was allegedly hit but gas station signage blocks the actual event.

Kessler was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries Monday.

A 50-year-old suspect from Moore Park has been identified but has not yet been charged.

According to the medical examiner, the death has been ruled a homicide caused by blunt force and head trauma. It has not yet been classified as a hate crime, but the possibility of that remains open.

The Jewish community gathered at the site of the incident for a vigil Monday night, leaving candles and flowers in his memory.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitism is up 400% from last year. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles cites there have been four major incidents of antisemitic violence in LA alone in 2023.

“While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone,” the Jewish Federation said in a statement. “Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it.”

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff urged anyone who may have clear video of the incident to come forward during a Tuesday press conference.