US Jewish groups plan ‘March for Israel’ in DC Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 18: Demonstrators hold a rally demanding a cease fire in Gaza in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace and the IfNotNow movement organized the rally to call for a cease fire in the Israel–Hamas war. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — American Jews and their allies are expected to rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Tuesday in support of Israel following the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

The March for Israel, coordinated by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, is expected to draw tens of thousands of Jews from across the United States.

Eric Fingerhut, CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, said the march has three goals, The Times of Israel reports.

Attendants will demand the return of the more than 200 hostages Hamas terrorists kidnapped during its attack on Israel, Fingerhut said. They’ll also call for efforts to combat antisemitism, which has spiked worldwide since the attack. Additionally, they’ll demonstrate their support for the unabashed backing Israel has so far received from both parties in Congress and the Biden administration.

“All three elements are important to all of our communities,” Fingerhut said. “We’re proud of what our government has done” to support Israel, “but we want them to know how much support there is not only for what they’ve done, but also for the continued efforts that are going to be needed as this long conflict continues.”

The rally was formally announced on Monday; however, efforts to fill buses and planes were already breaking into public view over the weekend, according to The Times of Israel.

The rally was scheduled following pro-Palestinian demonstrations in cities worldwide, including in Washington on Saturday. It aims to show that Israel enjoys just as much support.