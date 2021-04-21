Israel reports sirens near town of secretive nuclear reactor

This picture taken on April 13, 2021 on Yom HaZikaron (Israel’s Memorial Day) shows an Israeli flag fluttering near the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

JERUSALEM (NewsNation Now) — The Israeli military says air raid sirens have sounded near Dimona, the desert town that is home to the country’s secretive nuclear reactor. It is giving no further details, but the sirens early Thursday indicate a possible attack on the sensitive area.

A Reuters reporter about 56 miles away from the site heard the sound of an explosion minutes before the military’s text message.

Such siren alerts are generally activated by rocket attacks.

Israel’s Army Radio said that, if such an attack had taken place early on Thursday, its origin was not immediately clear.

Abu Qrenat is deeper within Israeli territory than the usual range of the rockets of Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media have said for weeks that air defenses in the area of Dimona and the Red Sea port Eilat were being beefed up in anticipation of a possible long-range missile or drone attack by Iranian-backed forces – perhaps from as far away as Yemen.

Tensions are high between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program and a recent surge in sabotage attacks, some of which the arch-foes have blamed on each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.