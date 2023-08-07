Italian man dies after being crushed by cheese wheels: Report

(NewsNation) — An Italian man has been crushed to death after thousands of wheels of cheese fell on him, authorities told Agence France-Presse.
The news agency reports that Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, died after a shelf broke in his warehouse in the Italian region of Lombardy on Sunday.
The shelf was holding thousands of wheels of cheese that weigh around 84 lbs. each. Some of the wheels of cheese reportedly fell more than 30 feet.
According to BBC, it took crews around 12 hours to find Chiapparini’s body.
The warehouse reportedly stored around 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano, which is a hard cheese that resembles parmesan.