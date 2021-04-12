Japan to start Fukushima water release to sea in 2 years

An aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture in January, 2021. The Japanese government has decided to get rid of the massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific ocean, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, told top fisheries association officials that his government believes the release to sea is the most realistic option and a final decision will be made “with days.”(Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government said Tuesday it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years after treatment.

The decision, long speculated but delayed for years due to safety concerns and protests, came Tuesday at a meeting of related ministers who endorsed the release as the best option.

The water has been accumulated and stored in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant since its 2011 meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami, causing cooling water to leak from the damaged reactors.

Its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says its storage capacity will be full in the fall of 2022.