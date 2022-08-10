John Bolton target of murder-for-hire plot, DOJ says

FILE – Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. An Iranian operative is charged in plot to murder Bolton, a Trump administration national security adviser. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(NewsNation) — John Bolton, the former Trump administration national security adviser, was the target of a murder-for-hire plot, the Justice Department said in a video statement on Wednesday.

Iranian national Shahram Poursafi, aka Mehdi Rezayi, 45, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the plot, according to a complaint unsealed in Washington.

According to court documents, Poursafi’s attempt to arrange the murder of Bolton was likely in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a popular and powerful general in Iran.

Prosecutors say the scheme started more than a year after Soleimani was killed in a targeted airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in January 2020. After the strike, Bolton, who by then had left his White House post, tweeted, “Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran.”

According to the DOJ statement, Poursafi attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, D.C. or Maryland, including providing a work address.

Court documents show Poursafi told a “confidential human source” that it did not matter how the murder was carried out but would require video confirmation of Bolton’s death.

“This is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on U.S. soil and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

In a statement, Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department for their work in developing the case.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States,” he said.

According to Executive Assistant Director Larissa L. Knapp of the FBI’s National Security Branch, Iran has a history of plotting to assassinate individuals in the U.S. it deems a threat.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues to receive 24-hour security following what the State Department says is a credible threat against him in connection to his role in the assassination of Soleimani.

In a speech this year, Iran’s president said martyrs would “take revenge” on Pompeo.

“The Biden Administration will not waiver in protecting and defending all Americans against threats of violence and terrorism,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “Should Iran attack any of our citizens, to include those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences.”

